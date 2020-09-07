Nizhnekamskneftekhim takes part in Tatarstan Oils, Gas and Petrochemical Forum

The opening of the Tatarstan Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Forum, one of the largest international events in the Russian oil and gas industry, took place at Kazan Expo international exhibition centre in Kazan. This year's event is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR. More than 100 leading industry companies in Russia, Near and Far abroad presented their new products in the field of petrochemicals. Among the participants of the event is Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, which presented its large-scale projects until 2025. This is the construction of the new ethylene production complex (EP-600 plant) with a capacity of 600,000 tonnes a year, CCGT-TPP and DSSK rubber production. Currently, the construction and installation works are in full swing at the sites. The completion of the projects is planned for the period from 2021 to 2024.
