Tatarstan Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Forum 2020: #stop covid-19, modern technologies and new prospects

One of the largest events in the petrochemical industry — Tatarstan Forum - started on the territory of Kazan Expo exhibition centre on 2 September. President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Anton Inyutsyn, President of the Union of Oil and Gas Industrialists Gennady Shmal and Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Albert Karimov participated in the opening ceremony.



The 27th Oil. Gas. Petrochemistry international specialised exhibition, in which 18 regions that prepared more than 100 expositions participated, is working within the forum. The best solutions for efficient and safe operation of the petrochemical complex have been brought to the exhibition.

