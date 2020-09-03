TAIF-NK presents its projects at petrochemical forum

On 2 September, the Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum was held at the Kazan Expo international exhibition complex. This year it is timed to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR. The event included several events, including the 27th international specialized exhibition Oil, Gas. Petrochemistry. It is considered one of the leading industry events in the Volga Federal District.



TAIF-NK oil refining company participates in the exhibition every year. This year, the company presented its projects to Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, including the Heavy Residue Conversion Complex. It is currently operating in a comprehensive testing mode. Since May 15, 2020, the VCC unit has processed project raw materials - tar with the production of high-quality light oil products that are in demand on the market. The actual volume of raw material processing has reached 703,000 tonnes over three months. Out of it, 404,000 tonnes - tar, 281,400 tonnes - vacuum gas oil. The capacity utilization rate is 72%.



