2020 Republic Day: how upgraded Kaban Embankment welcomes guests

09:00, 31.08.2020 24 1
1/24
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin

 The second phase of the Kaban Lake Embankment partly opened in Kazan on 29 August. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov and his aide Natalia Fishman-Bekmambetova took Russian Vice Premier Marat Khusnullin, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Russian president in Volga Federal Okrug Igor Komarov, First Vice Russian Minister of Construction Irek Fayzullin on an excursion to the upgraded recreational area.


Comments 1

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries