Accordionists, Tat Cult Fest and ethnic music: how Kazan celebrates Republic Day

09:00, 31.08.2020 45
The concert programme of the celebration of Republic Day amazed people with a diversity of locations and styles. More than a hundred accordionists gathered on the site near the Kamal Theatre - the 25th Play, Accordions! folk festival was celebrated. After that, the accordionists headed towards the Kremlin, the site was then occupied by medallists of Our Era open festival of working youth. The youth were expected in the Kazan Kremlin as well - Tat Cult Fest urban contemporary culture and arts festival was hosted here. Realnoe Vremya's photojournalist tried to take photos of everything.


