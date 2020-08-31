Jubilee Hay Bazaar: Tatar design and urban culture on Kaban Embankment

Kaban Lake Embankment became the main site of the events on the first day of the weekend in Kazan. Hay Bazaar contemporary Tatar design and urban culture festival kicked off here. Designers, craftsmen, cooks, musicians and artists who pay attention to Tatar national culture gather near the Kamal Theatre once a year and hold networking on a global scale. This time it was decided to dedicate the Tatar culture gathering to the 100th Anniversary of the TASSR and Republic Day.
