Delivery of another 29 pieces of heavy equipment for Nizhnekamskneftekhim's new EP-600 plant

Saint Prince Vladimir cargo ship has delivered 29 pieces of manufacturing equipment to Nizhnekamsk today. The equipment is designed for Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC's new EP-600 olefin facility. This time 13 pieces of the column and 15 pieces of the heat exchanger, which will be assembled in different units of the new plant, has arrived by water. The total weight of the freight is over a thousand tonnes.

After unloading, the equipment will partly go to interim warehouses as well as to the construction site for assembly. The construction of the new ethylene plant with a capacity of 600,000 tonnes a year is full steam. 980 people and 135 pieces of machinery are used on the site. Nowadays over 260,000 cubic metres of foundation pits have been dug, more than 24,000 piles have been drilled, over 33,000 cubic metres of the foundation has been laid. Metal structures began to be assembled, the construction town is improved, underground networks are laid on the site.