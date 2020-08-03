Eid al-Adha in COVID-19 era: open-air festive prayer

Muslims celebrated one of the main religious holidays on 31 July - Eid al-Adha. The faithful gathered at mosques for a festive prayer and animal sacrifice ritual early in the morning. Due to the current epidemiological situation, a limiter number of people could be in the prayer hall at the mosque, the rest of the faithful could say their prayers in the open air. All people should wear masks, gloves and have a rag. Realnoe Vremya's photojournalist was near Marjani Mosque.
