“Benchmark for Tatarstan residents”: the republic's first president's bust is opened in Anyakovo

09:00, 28.08.2020 61 2
The opening ceremony of the bust of First President of Tatarstan, Hero Labour of the Russian Federation, State Adviser to the republic, Full Cavalier of the Order For Merits to the Fatherland Mintimer Shaimiyev in Anyakovo Settlement in Aktanysh District of the republic on 26 August. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov and Vice Plenipotentiary Representative of the Russian president in Volga Federal District Igor Panshin participated in the solemn opening ceremony.


