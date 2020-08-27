E-commerce, KAMAZ for Russian Post and ArtSpace: how Rustam Minnikhanov visits Innopolis

On 24 August, President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met with representatives of the e-commerce industry during his visit to Innopolis, took part in the ceremony of handing over 15 new KAMAZ cars to the Russian Post, and visited the new ArtSpace cultural centre. The event was attended by Maksim Akimov, the director general of Russian Post JSC.
