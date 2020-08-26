Youth of Nizhnekamskneftekhim takes part in a tourist convention

09:00, 26.08.2020 34
  • Albert Muklokov
Nizhnekamskneftekhim dedicated its tourist convention to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR. The sporting event was held at Dubravushka recreation centre. Twenty-six teams, consisting exclusively of young employees of the company, competed for the victory. Petrochemists showed skills of hiking: they pitched tents, overcame a swamp on poles, crossed the water, prepared a camping dish and showed creative abilities.

