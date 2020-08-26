Youth of Nizhnekamskneftekhim takes part in a tourist convention

Nizhnekamskneftekhim dedicated its tourist convention to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR. The sporting event was held at Dubravushka recreation centre. Twenty-six teams, consisting exclusively of young employees of the company, competed for the victory. Petrochemists showed skills of hiking: they pitched tents, overcame a swamp on poles, crossed the water, prepared a camping dish and showed creative abilities.
Sponsored material
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first