COVID-19 test at airport: how Kazan meets flight from Antalya

09:00, 26.08.2020 34
On 24 August, five days had passed since Kazan was allowed international flights, and the Tatarstan capital had already received its sixth flight from Antalya. The airliner arrived at the city's international airport in the evening, and a "surprise" from the doctors who met them awaited the passengers. The tourists were asked to check for COVID-19, and many did so.


