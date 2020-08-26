50,000 square metres and 1,200 jobs: Wildberries distribution centre opens in Zelenodolsk

09:00, 26.08.2020 51
  • Maksim Platonov
The first phase of Wildberries’s distribution centre opened on the territory of Zelenodolsk industrial site on 24 August. The 50,000-square-metre area has already provided the republic with 1,200 new jobs. And after the construction of the second phase is completed, which is designed for another 50,000 square metres, the number of employees is to increase to 4,000. Founder and Director General of the e-commerce giant Tatiana Bakalchuk personally visited the launching ceremony of the new logistic hub.


