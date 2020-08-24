TAIF-NK joins Help Get Ready For School charity campaign

TAIF-NK oil refining company is one of the first in Nizhnekamsk to take part in Help Get Ready For School republican charity campaign. The company annually allocates funds for the purchase of school bags and stationery for children from low-income and large families. Thanks to TAIF-NK, dozens of children receive targeted assistance, and parents save the family budget.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first