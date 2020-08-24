TAIF-NK joins Help Get Ready For School charity campaign

TAIF-NK oil refining company is one of the first in Nizhnekamsk to take part in Help Get Ready For School republican charity campaign. The company annually allocates funds for the purchase of school bags and stationery for children from low-income and large families. Thanks to TAIF-NK, dozens of children receive targeted assistance, and parents save the family budget.


