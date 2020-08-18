How beauty saves the world: Valery Gergiyev's orchestra gives concert in Kazan for doctors and patients in COVID hospitals

The Mariinsky Symphony Orchestra under Valery Gergiyev performed a concert for the staff and patients in COVID hospitals in the courtyard of the new building of the Republican Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Kazan on 15 August. Realnoe Vremya's correspondents went to the concert.
