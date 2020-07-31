Open-air cinema and bike ride: Nizhnekamskneftekhim marks the release of first production

Yesterday, petrochemists took part in a large-scale bike ride organized by the youth asset of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC in honour of the 53rd anniversary of the first production. The campaign started with a photo quest, during which participants visited the sights of Nizhnekamsk. The event continued in the Petrochemists Park, where the winners of the bike quest were awarded prizes. The bike ride at the training base Almash finished with a film about the Great Patriotic War in the open air.
Sponsored material
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first