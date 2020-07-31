Open-air cinema and bike ride: Nizhnekamskneftekhim marks the release of first production

09:00, 31.07.2020 28
Yesterday, petrochemists took part in a large-scale bike ride organized by the youth asset of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC in honour of the 53rd anniversary of the first production. The campaign started with a photo quest, during which participants visited the sights of Nizhnekamsk. The event continued in the Petrochemists Park, where the winners of the bike quest were awarded prizes. The bike ride at the training base Almash finished with a film about the Great Patriotic War in the open air.

