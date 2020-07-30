'Kazan in My Heart': So-tvorenie project's exhibition opens in Gallery of Modern Art

The final exhibition of the first stage of So-tvorenie project has opened at the Gallery of Modern Art. Artists from all over Russia, who came to Kazan to paint our city and thus congratulate the republic on the centenary of the formation of the TASSR, summed up the creative results. These are more than 60 paintings in different styles and genres, but equally glorifying the beauty and identity of Tatarstan.
