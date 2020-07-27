Team spirit and sport training: Nizhnekamskneftekhim identifies 'Patriots of Petrochemistry'

On 25 July, the military-patriotic and sports game Patriots of Neftekhim was held among the employees of Nizhnekamskneftekhim at Almash training base. The competition was timed to coincide with the release of the company's first products. The event was attended by more than 150 people.
Shooting with an air rifle, throwing a grenade, carrying a wounded soldier, orienteering, paintball battle - all these tests were waiting for the participants of the competition.
Sponsored material
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first