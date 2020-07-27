Team spirit and sport training: Nizhnekamskneftekhim identifies 'Patriots of Petrochemistry'

09:00, 27.07.2020 33
1/33
On 25 July, the military-patriotic and sports game Patriots of Neftekhim was held among the employees of Nizhnekamskneftekhim at Almash training base. The competition was timed to coincide with the release of the company's first products. The event was attended by more than 150 people.

Shooting with an air rifle, throwing a grenade, carrying a wounded soldier, orienteering, paintball battle - all these tests were waiting for the participants of the competition.

