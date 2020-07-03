Guardians of traditions. Exhibition on Old Believers opens at Konstantin Vasilyev Gallery

18:00, 03.07.2020 23
Gardians photo exhibition about Old Believers has opened today at Konstantin Vasilyev Gallery in Kazan. The exposition includes 30 photos. They depict those who saved the Orthodox religion in the way it arrived in Rus in the 10th century. Authors of the exposition - Vyatka photographers Sergey Trigubenko and Yevgeny Tumanov. Their project won the competition Fund for Presidential Grants, and over the year the photo exhibition has been in Kirov, Samara, Moscow, Yaroslavl, Kostroma Oblasts, the Republic of Mari El and Chuvashia. 


