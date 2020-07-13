Skeet shooting in Sviyaga: how Tatarstan is hosting Russian Cup stage

The second stage of the Russian Skeet Shooting Cup kicked off at Sviyaga skeet shooting venue on 11 July. Over 130 athletes from 10 cities and regions of the country participated in the competition. The team Tatarstan represented by winners and medallists of international competitions, members of the national skeet shooting team of Russia Albina Shakirova, Zilya Batyrshina, Alina Fazylzyanova, Nikolay Tyoply, Sergey Dyomin (all in skeet shooting), Gennady Mamkin, Polina Knyazeva, Tatiana Saranskaya, Yekaterina Subbotina, Artyom Kopystynsky (all in trap shooting).

The competition was hosted in a strict regime with masks and gloves, social distancing and constant medical control.