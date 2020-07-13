Skeet shooting in Sviyaga: how Tatarstan is hosting Russian Cup stage

The second stage of the Russian Skeet Shooting Cup kicked off at Sviyaga skeet shooting venue on 11 July. Over 130 athletes from 10 cities and regions of the country participated in the competition. The team Tatarstan represented by winners and medallists of international competitions, members of the national skeet shooting team of Russia Albina Shakirova, Zilya Batyrshina, Alina Fazylzyanova, Nikolay Tyoply, Sergey Dyomin (all in skeet shooting), Gennady Mamkin, Polina Knyazeva, Tatiana Saranskaya, Yekaterina Subbotina, Artyom Kopystynsky (all in trap shooting).
The competition was hosted in a strict regime with masks and gloves, social distancing and constant medical control.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first