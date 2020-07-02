Duisburg is ahead: preparation at Rowing Centre

Today representatives of the mass media have been demonstrated the operation of the Rowing Centre after water training resumed. Nowadays the centre is hosting a training camp of the Tatarstan kayak and canoe team and the Russian junior and U-23 rowing, kayak and canoe teams. The U-23 rowing squad is preparing for the European Rowing Under 23 Championships, which will be in Duisburg, Germany.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first