'Hands off Turkish democracy': how Consulate General celebrates Day of National Unity

09:00, 17.07.2020 23
1/23

On 15 July, the Turkish Consulate General in Kazan celebrated Day of Democracy and National Unity of the country. On the territory of the Consulate General, a photo exhibition dedicated to July 15 - the day on which the coup attempt in Turkey was carried out in 2016, planned by the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries