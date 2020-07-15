Upcoming premieres and family sitting arrangement: Kamal Theatre planning new season

On 13 July, the Kamal Theatre hosted a gathering of the troupe. The actors gathered "over the wall" - the broadcast via Zoom was conducted on the screen above the stage. Director of the theatre Ilfir Yakupov and Chief Director Farid Bikchantayev were present in the audience, who told about the upcoming premieres of the season. Minister of Culture of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova told about when the theatre will resume its work.
