Overhaul at Tasma: new tracks for runners and a hall for judoists

09:00, 09.07.2020 28
1/28
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin

Tasma sports school of the Olympic reserve is in the midst of major repairs. A month ago, they began dismantling old materials at two sites: on the treadmills and in the judo hall. The total area of the updated tracks is about 3,000 square metres, and the object is planned to be commissioned by July 25.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries