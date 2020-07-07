Sabantuy 2020: youth online party in Tatar Mansion

09:00, 07.07.2020 43
1/43
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin

A youth online party took place in Tatar Mansion as part of online Sabantuy - with pleasant live music in the open air, young performers and meetings with interesting interlocutors. Spectators watched the festival on Official Tatarstan pages on Vk.com, OK, YouTube.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries