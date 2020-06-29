The biggest extreme park: testing of Uram under Millenium Bridge begins

A test drive of Russia's biggest extreme park Uram kicked off in Kazan on the Youth Day, on 27 June. The centre for fans of extreme sports is located under Millenium Bridge consists of eight zones: a skatepark, two pump tracks for experienced and aspiring athletes, sites for workout and parkour, a streetball park, an airpark and training areas. It is the biggest extreme park in Russia. Its territory is 1,9 hectares.
The extreme park will open for citizens of Kazan and guests of the city as soon as the epidemiological situation stabilises and all technical, preparational works and start-up end.
