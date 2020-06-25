Victory Parade in Kazan: stands with partitions and soldiers in masks

10:27, 25.06.2020 73
1/73
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

The Victory Parade took place in Kazan on 24 June: the national flags and a copy of the Victory Banner were taken to the Freedom Square to the legendary song The Holy War. Then a parade of troops of the Kazan garrison began. About a thousand people participated in it in total: not all militaries of all types of troops represented in the garrison but also employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the office of the Federal Prisons Service, prosecutor's office, cadets, young soldiers.

 Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, Tatarstan State Adviser Mintimer Shaymiyev, Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin, some other officials and twenty veterans and home front workers in the stands for spectators, which had been erected for several days in front of the opera theatre. Unfortunately, other spectators weren't invited to the parade: the epidemic spoiled all plans for the solemn celebration of the 75th Victory Parade.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries