One day — three social objects of Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC has officially opened one of the best shooting ranges in the Volga Region. The reconstruction of the building, built 40 years ago, began in 2019 on the initiative of the director general of TAIF PSC, Ruslan Shigabutdinov. The new complex has been built in accordance with the requirements of GOST, SNiP, and regulations of the Russian Federation on the organization of shooting ranges. There are halls for archery, crossbow, pneumatic and interactive weapons. The museum of the history of the Great Patriotic War of Nizhnekamskneftekhim also opened its doors. Most of the exhibits presented are authentic unique finds found by the soldiers of the Neftekhimik search group during the search expeditions. In the anniversary year of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Nizhnekamskneftekhim also made a gift to the Council of War and Labour Veterans of the company. The organisation moved to new premises. The building has been renovated, new furniture and office equipment have been purchased.

