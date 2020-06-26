30k 'striped' tests: how diagnostics for COVID-19 antibodies from KFU works

On 23 June, Kazan journalists were invited to a press tour at the Scientific and Clinical Cenre for Precision and Regenerative Medicine. The director of the centre, Professor of the Department of Genetics at the Institute of Fundamental Medicine and Biology of the KFU, Albert Rizvanov, showed how preparations are being made for the production of test strips for detecting antibodies to coronavirus and said that it is planned to produce up to 30,000 tests a month. KFU's test systems will detect both early (IgM) and late immune response (IgG) antibodies.
