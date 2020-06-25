Putin and Tatarstan: first Sabantuy of Russia's president

In June 2000, Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazan as the president of the Russian Federation without the prefix "acting". On June 24, the city was hosting a Sabantuy, and Vladimir Putin attended the holiday in Sovetsky district of Kazan - in the Birch Grove near the village of Derbyshki, and in the Privolzhsky district – also in the Birch Grove, but in the village of Mirny. The Russian president was not just a guest at the event, but also a direct participant. Besides, he managed to visit the fields of the Laishevsky district of the republic. About how it was - in the material of the joint project of Realnoe Vremya and the photographer of the first president of the Republic of Tatarstan, Mikhail Kozlovsky.
