Masks and social distancing: Orthodox churches open for Pentecost in Tatarstan

11:26, 07.06.2020 34 1
1/34
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

Orthodox churches have opened for believers since 6 June. The first services after the quarantine were on Pentecost. During the service, worshipers must keep social distancing, while the maximum capacity of a church will be four square metres per person. Realnoe Vremya's photo journalist visited the service in the Advent Church. 


Comments 1

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries