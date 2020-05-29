Rustam Minnikhanov congratulates Tatarstan chemists and petrochemists from Kazanorgsintez's control room

On 29 May, on the eve of Chemist's Day, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov visited Kazanorgsintez PJSC. During the visit, the president got acquainted with the progress of the projects of the Strategic program of development of the flagship of petrochemistry, met with labour collectives of plants for the production and processing of polyethylene, bisphenol-A and ethylene. Rustam Minnikhanov visited the recently constructed and under construction production facilities, paying attention to the environmental friendliness of all projects.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, mass celebrations for Chemist's Day have had to be cancelled this year. The president of the Republic of Tatarstan congratulated the labour collectives of chemical and petrochemical enterprises, research and educational institutions from the central control room of Kazanorgsintez via videoconferencing.
