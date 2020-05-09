75th Anniversary of Great Victory in Kazan: congratulation of veteran and flowers to Uritsky Park memorial

Today, on the 75th Anniversary of the Great Victory, a series of festivities is taking place in Kazan. So members of Carretroclub-21 have driven their wartime cars from 1st May Square through the memorial in Uritsky Park, Victory Park to the Eternal Flame in Gorky Park. The convoy has made a stop in Moscow District of Kazan where war veteran Aleksandr Malov lives to congratulate him on the holiday.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first