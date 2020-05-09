75th Anniversary of Great Victory in Kazan: congratulation of veteran and flowers to Uritsky Park memorial

  Maksim Platonov
Today, on the 75th Anniversary of the Great Victory, a series of festivities is taking place in Kazan. So members of Carretroclub-21 have driven their wartime cars from 1st May Square through the memorial in Uritsky Park, Victory Park to the Eternal Flame in Gorky Park. The convoy has made a stop in Moscow District of Kazan where war veteran Aleksandr Malov lives to congratulate him on the holiday.


