75th Anniversary of Great Victory in Kazan: Monument to Unknown Soldier and historic armoured vehicles parade

Today, on the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, a new monument has opened in Kazan. Due to the epidemiological situation, the event was held with the lowest number of participants. State Adviser to Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiyev, Chairman of the republic's State Council Farid Mukhametshin, Prime Minister of Tatarstan Aleksey Pesoshin, Mayor of Kazan Ilsur Metshin have opened the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Victory Park together with Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov.
The traditional Victory Parade has to be postponed this year, but a convoy of vehicles of the era of the Great Patriotic War and rare armoured cars drove in Kazan streets.
