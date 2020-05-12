In self-isolation regime: coronavirus is no obstacle to sowing

09:00, 12.05.2020 60
The pandemic has paralysed many spheres of life except agriculture. The sowing campaign is at the height in the republic. Fortunately, the weather doesn't let agriculturists down yet. Realnoe Vremya's photojournalist visited a greenhouse facility, poultry farm and fields in Laishevo District and saw how rural residents were doing. 


