In self-isolation regime: first day of weaker restrictions in Kazan

The self-isolation regime has weakened in Tatarstan today - some stores have opened, SMS passes have been cancelled. However, it became compulsory to wear masks in public spaces, including outdoors, and gloves in sales and service points. Moreover, the citizens must keep social distancing during walks. Realnoe Vremya's correspondents found out who citizens of Kazan are adapting to the new rules.
