Cross country running: Zenit-Kazan starts open-air training

Zenit-Kazan has begun its training today. The team will train in the open air. It is planned to give the players 2-3 weeks of rest in July, and in the second half of the month, Zenit will begin its main preparation for the next season. Realnoe Vremya's photo journalists saw the players training.
