In memory of fallen soldiers: Nizhnekamskneftekhim's leaders together with Russia's State Duma Deputy Irek Zinnurov plant pine trees

Nizhnekamskneftekhim joined the international campaign Garden of Memory organized in honour of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. As part of it, 27 million trees will be planted across the country in memory of each of the fallen soldiers.



Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim Ayrat Safin, directors, veterans, the youth organization of the company, Deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, two-time Olympic medalist Irek Zinnurov and leading players of the Neftekhimik hockey team took part in the campaign. Thanks to them, 75 young pines have been planted on the busy Sobolekovskaya highway in honour of the 75th anniversary of the Victory.

