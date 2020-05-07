TAIF-NK management visits sponsored veteran and congratulates him on 75th anniversary of Victory Day

The management of TAIF-NK JSC together with the representatives of Nizhnekamsk's administration of and the Department of Social Protection visited sponsored veteran Panfil Grigoryevich Pavlov and congratulated him on the upcoming 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The guests decided not to enter the apartment, so as not to put the owner at risk once again. During the difficult epidemiological period, all preventive security measures were taken. Ilfar Khalimullin, the deputy director general of TAIF-NK JSC, came with a gift food set and a bouquet of flowers.

"Panfil Grigoryevich, we meet with you every year and are very proud of you! We love you very much, thank you for everything. On behalf of TAIF-NK's labour collective, I congratulate you on this significant holiday. We wish you long life, good spirits, and good health! Ilfar Khalimullin, the deputy director general of TAIF-NK JSC, said solemnly.

Panfilov Grigoryevich is 94 years old. He went to the front in 1943 as a 17-year-old boy. He served as a signalman in the rifle regiment of the Primorsky military district. He participated in the Soviet-Japanese War, for which he was awarded the medal 'For the Victory over Japan'.

This year, in honour of the Victory Day anniversary, TAIF-NK leadership decided to present a gift to the war veteran in the form of an apartment overhaul. The large-scale works were started in April and completed on the eve of the great holiday. In the apartment of the veteran, the walls were wallpapered, ceilings were installed, bathroom and toilet were renovated, plumbing was renewed, flooring was changed and loggia was landscaped. In turn, Panfil Pavlov thanked TAIF-NK for the attention, support and constant care that the company has provided to his family for many years.

Representatives of TAIF-NK visit Panfil Grigoryevich and his wife not only on the eve of Victory Day but also throughout the year, as caring for the older generation for the company is a manifestation of love, respect and duty.

