How Kazan citizens following self-isolation

09:00, 13.04.2020 27
  • Maksim Platonov
14 posts of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate and Russian Guard are controlling entrances to Kazan. Security workers are checking if car owners are following the self-isolation regime introduced in Tatarstan since 30 March. According to the requirements of this regime, one can leave one's home only in exceptional cases. If a person is going to work to an organisation that operates non-stop, there must be a document given by the employer. A special document is also needed to ship freight in the republic and beyond. Realnoe Vremya's correspondents went to Orenburg and Mamadysh Highways and evaluated the work of the police on duty.


