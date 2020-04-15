Kazan after two weeks of self-isolation: how city is preparing for spring

Kazan has been living in the self-isolation regime for two weeks already, since 30 March. According to the rules established, only those who work in non-stop operating enterprises, hospitals, pharmacies have the right to go outside. Employees who are responsible for sustaining the city are on duty too. See what's going on in the city today and how the Tatarstan capital is perking up by spring in Realnoe Vremya's photo report.
