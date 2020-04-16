Cleanliness is guarantee of good health: how Kazan streets are washed and disinfected

11:00, 16.04.2020 27
1/27
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries