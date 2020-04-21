Kazanorgsintez PJSC сcarrying out regular disinfection during coronavirus pandemic

Kazanorgsintez PJSC is disinfecting the premises where a large number of employees spend their time with disinfecting solutions for the prevention of coronavirus infection.
During shift change, turnstiles and checkpoint frames, through which employees of factories pass, are disinfected every 15 minutes. Also, before each trip, all internal surfaces of the cabins of shift buses in the motor transport shop are carefully disinfected with Indibak solution. Disinfection is also regularly carried out in the dormitories of employees of Kazanorgsintez.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first