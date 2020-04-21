Kazanorgsintez PJSC сcarrying out regular disinfection during coronavirus pandemic

09:00, 21.04.2020 18
1/18
Kazanorgsintez PJSC is disinfecting the premises where a large number of employees spend their time with disinfecting solutions for the prevention of coronavirus infection.

During shift change, turnstiles and checkpoint frames, through which employees of factories pass, are disinfected every 15 minutes. Also, before each trip, all internal surfaces of the cabins of shift buses in the motor transport shop are carefully disinfected with Indibak solution. Disinfection is also regularly carried out in the dormitories of employees of Kazanorgsintez.


