Nizhnekamskneftekhim disinfecting urban streets and bus stops to prevent coronavirus

Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC is disinfecting roads, bus stops in Nizhnekamsk streets under uneasy conditions of the coronavirus pandemic. This is done for the company's workers who go to the bus stop in the morning to go to work by shuttle and go back in the evening as well as for all citizens

To avoid the spread of the infection, employees of the Administration of Automobile Transport together with the maintenance division of Nizhnekamskneftekhim are going outside at night when people have a rest to disinfect urban streets, pavements and bus stops. Irrigation machinery is treating the city's streets with a special disinfectant.

This will enable to tighten anti-coronavirus measures. See in Realnoe Vremya's photo report how the large-scale disinfection takes place.