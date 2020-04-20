Rustam Minnikhanov pays a working visit to Nizhnekamskneftekhim

09:00, 20.04.2020 22
1/22
Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov has paid a working visit to Nizhnekamsk to personally assess measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, part of TAIF Group. Within the trip, the head of the republic visited the construction site of the future complex Ethylene-600 of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, inspected structural divisions, met with labour collectives.


