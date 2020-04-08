Nizhnekamskneftekhim increase security measures in the fight against coronavirus

In the difficult conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to ensure uninterrupted work at the production site and protect personnel from possible infection. To avoid the spread of infection on the territory of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, prevention measures have been strengthened. Roads, sidewalks, bus stop shelters, and industrial sites are disinfected twice a day, including on weekends. Special equipment has been purchased for this purpose. The disinfection of shift buses has also been increased. Salons are disinfected several times a day: doors, handrails, and window sills are thoroughly cleaned. Sanitisation is also carried out in all divisions of the enterprise at work places: handrails on passageways, door handles are disinfected. About the measures taken by Nizhnekamskneftekhim - in the photo report of Realnoe Vremya.
Sponsored material
