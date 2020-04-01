Kazan on first day of self-isolation

A self-isolation regime introduced by a decree of the republican Cabinet of Ministers has been in force for all Tatarstan residents since 31 March due to the risk of spread of the coronavirus infection. Only those who work in uninterruptedly operating enterprises, hospitals, pharmacies may go out now. The rest may just go to the nearest grocery store and pharmacy. See how Kazan is following the self-isolation regime in Realnoe Vremya's photo report.
