L’arte del arco vs coronavirus: the only concert of L’arte del arco festival

09:00, 17.03.2020 23
1/23
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin

L’arte del arco International Music Festival held by La Primavera chamber orchestra in Kazan kicked off in the Saydashev Big Concert Hall on 16 March. The first concert of the festival became the last too: due to the risk of coronavirus spread, four out of five evenings had to be cancelled. The sale of tickets to the festival stopped several days ago, and the musicians played the concert in a half-empty concert hall.

