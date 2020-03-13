Triumph of Tatarstan and Russia and rap by box legend: Kazan Kremlin Cup in Kazan

Kazan Kremlin Cup professional boxing tournament took place in Kazan. Ex-champion in four weight categories Roy Jones Jr opened the battles by performing rap. Competitors competed for two champion belts - IBA and WBA SUPER.

Pupil of Tatarstan boxing school Vitaly Petryakov won a confident victory over Justice Addy (Ghana) in an important fight. Sofia Ochigava (Russia) who knocked Italian-born Amira Cannizzaro out became the world champion by IBA. Russian Aleksey Yegorov who won a fight against Vasil Ducar (Czech Republic) won the champion belt by WBA SUPER. Watch the fights of Kazan Kremlin Cup in Realnoe Vremya's photo report.