Triumph of Tatarstan and Russia and rap by box legend: Kazan Kremlin Cup in Kazan

10:14, 13.03.2020 48
1/48
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

Kazan Kremlin Cup professional boxing tournament took place in Kazan. Ex-champion in four weight categories Roy Jones Jr opened the battles by performing rap. Competitors competed for two champion belts - IBA and WBA SUPER. 

Pupil of Tatarstan boxing school Vitaly Petryakov won a confident victory over Justice Addy (Ghana) in an important fight. Sofia Ochigava (Russia) who knocked Italian-born Amira Cannizzaro out became the world champion by IBA. Russian Aleksey Yegorov who won a fight against Vasil Ducar (Czech Republic) won the champion belt by WBA SUPER. Watch the fights of Kazan Kremlin Cup in Realnoe Vremya's photo report. 

Print

Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries