Kazanorgsintez upgrades water polo team's base in Orgsintez swimming pool

Before another game of the club, Director General of Kazanorgsintez PJSC Farid Minigulov and President of Sintez Sports Club of Water Sports, Deputy of the Russian State Duma Irek Zinnurov visited the base of the water polo team. Director of the swimming pool Aleksey Kuramshin presented a new base.

The water polo players got a separate professional changing room with a doctor's room, massage room, sauna and shower rooms. Coaches' rooms and offices of the club's administration were equipped in the building, the gym was upgraded. It should be reminded that last summer a big swimming pool that was equipped by the world's highest standards and prepared for TV transmissions opened after repairs. Besides professional water polo players, several sports schools and classes do sport in Orgsintez.

